Links to map-making apps

Note: While we think you might find the following links useful, the fact that a product or site is listed here does not necessarily mean that we endorse them or their products.
Dundjinni
Produces beautiful maps (especially battlemaps). This app (and ironically, its death), inspired me to create MapForge. The DJ User Forums, however, still live on, and are a terrific source of free mapping art, which can even be used commercially.
Note: This software cannot currently be purchased, due to the DJ Store being permanently offline.
http://www.dundjinni.com/
ProFantasy
The makers of Campaign Cartographer 2, CC3, CC3+, and other mapping programs. Steep learning curves, but has its fans.
http://www.profantasy.com/
GM Friend
Free. Runs in browser.
http://rhysmakesthings.com/gm_friend
AutoREALM
http://sourceforge.net/projects/autorealm/
RPGMapMaker
Mac-only
http://fmteau.perso.neuf.fr/rpgmapmaker/rpgmapmaker.htm
zMapper
http://www.zuggsoft.com/zmapper/zmapperinfo.htm
StoneSword.com
Free mapping software that works right in your browser.
http://www.stonesword.com/
Azgaar’s Fantasy Map Generator
Free and runs in your browser. A downloadable version is also available.
https://azgaar.github.io/Fantasy-Map-Generator/
Inkarnate
Browser-based mapping site, currently in beta.
http://inkarnate.com/
Hexmapper
Registration to the Yahoo Group is required to download the program.
http://games.groups.yahoo.com/group/Hexmapper_Haven/
HexDraw
http://www.hexdraw.com/
Hexographer
Free and commercial versions available.
http://www.hexographer.com/
Dungeon Demon
Previously commercial, free version now available. Windows-only.
http://www.rustyaxe.com/apps/dd/index.php
Grumble Mapper
Donation-ware. Cross-platform (Adobe AIR).
https://code.google.com/archive/p/grumblemapper/
Dungeonographer
From the developer of Hexographer.
Free and commercial versions available.
http://www.dungeonographer.com/
Wonderdraft
Windows, Mac, and Linux
https://www.wonderdraft.net/
Dungeondraft
$19.99 (one-time fee), Windows only
https://dungeondraft.net/
Other World Mapper
Windows, Mac, and Linux
https://www.otherworldmapper.com/
Dungeon Painter
Free; runs in a browser.
http://pyromancers.com/dungeon-painter-online
Ortelius
Professional cartography/mapping software.
Mac OS X only.
http://www.mapdiva.com/ortelius/
MAPublisher
Professional cartography/mapping software.
Mac OS X and Windows. Pricy!
https://www.avenza.com/mapublisher/
Ye Olde Map Maker
http://yeoldemapmaker.com/
Explorations
http://www.explore-rpg.com/
Lior’s Map Creator
Free, Windows-only
http://liors.net/software/map_creator/help/index.html
Worldspinner
Subscription-based. Poor feedback in their Kickstarter Comments regarding the map-related portion of the app.
http://worldspinner.com/
Grid Mapper
Donation-ware. Windows-only.
http://www.superdan.net/gridmapper/
Gridmapper (not to be confused with the above entry)
Free, runs in browser
https://alexschroeder.ch/wiki/Gridmapper
Fantasy Map Builder
Currently in beta. Browser-based, with Fog of War feature.
http://www.fantasymapbuilder.com/
Dungeon Crafter 3
http://www.freenew.net/windows/dungeon-crafter-iii-silver-edition-3033/19872.htm
Dungeon Fog
Subscription-based (approx. $50-$100/year). Free demo available.
https://www.dungeonfog.com/
Dungeon Tile Mapper
http://www.wizards.com/default.asp?x=dnd/dnd/20061121t
Illwinter’s Floorplan Generator
Available on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux
http://www.illwinter.com/floorplan/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/630900/Illwinters_Floorplan_Generator/
Map Maker
Free. Browser-based.
http://mapmaker.dwarvenforge.com/
Dungeon Builder
Isometric maps
https://hobbyte.net/
RPG Map Editor 2
Browser-based
https://deepnight.net/tools/rpg-map/
Dungeon Painter Studio
Currently on Steam Greenlight.
http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=772020449
Roll for Fantasy
Free. Browser-based.
https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/dungeon-creator.php
https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/map-creator.php
https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/town-creator.php
MapForge
That’s what the rest of this site is about. I’m just including my own software here to make the list complete. Commercial app for Windows and Mac that also offers free use level (limited to low-resolution output). Thirty-three free content Add-Ons available to start you off (totaling over 5500 mapping assets!).
MapForge Software
Defunct Mapping Apps
The following links are presented for historical purposes, since the websites are long gone. You may be able to get some use out of them with the Wayback Machine.
MapCrafter
http://www.empowergames.com/
DungeonForge
http://www.dungeonmapping.com/df/public_html/
MapMaker
http://www.demonspawn.net/games/map/default.htm
BG MapEditor
Free; WIP
http://109.123.73.99/hosting/bgmapeditor/#avertissements
Benny’s Dungeon Map Maker
http://www.sev.org/members/bmazur/dndminis/dmm.html
Did I miss a mapping app? Let me know.