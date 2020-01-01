Links to map-making apps

Note: While we think you might find the following links useful, the fact that a product or site is listed here does not necessarily mean that we endorse them or their products.

Dundjinni

Produces beautiful maps (especially battlemaps). This app (and ironically, its death), inspired me to create MapForge. The DJ User Forums, however, still live on, and are a terrific source of free mapping art, which can even be used commercially.

Note: This software cannot currently be purchased, due to the DJ Store being permanently offline.

http://www.dundjinni.com/

ProFantasy

The makers of Campaign Cartographer 2, CC3, CC3+, and other mapping programs. Steep learning curves, but has its fans.

http://www.profantasy.com/

GM Friend

Free. Runs in browser.

http://rhysmakesthings.com/gm_friend

AutoREALM

http://sourceforge.net/projects/autorealm/

RPGMapMaker

Mac-only

http://fmteau.perso.neuf.fr/rpgmapmaker/rpgmapmaker.htm

zMapper

http://www.zuggsoft.com/zmapper/zmapperinfo.htm

StoneSword.com

Free mapping software that works right in your browser.

http://www.stonesword.com/

Azgaar’s Fantasy Map Generator

Free and runs in your browser. A downloadable version is also available.

https://azgaar.github.io/Fantasy-Map-Generator/

Inkarnate

Browser-based mapping site, currently in beta.

http://inkarnate.com/

Hexmapper

Registration to the Yahoo Group is required to download the program.

http://games.groups.yahoo.com/group/Hexmapper_Haven/

HexDraw

http://www.hexdraw.com/

Hexographer

Free and commercial versions available.

http://www.hexographer.com/

Dungeon Demon

Previously commercial, free version now available. Windows-only.

http://www.rustyaxe.com/apps/dd/index.php

Grumble Mapper

Donation-ware. Cross-platform (Adobe AIR).

https://code.google.com/archive/p/grumblemapper/

Dungeonographer

From the developer of Hexographer.

Free and commercial versions available.

http://www.dungeonographer.com/

Wonderdraft

Windows, Mac, and Linux

https://www.wonderdraft.net/

Dungeondraft

$19.99 (one-time fee), Windows only

https://dungeondraft.net/

Other World Mapper

Windows, Mac, and Linux

https://www.otherworldmapper.com/

Dungeon Painter

Free; runs in a browser.

http://pyromancers.com/dungeon-painter-online

Ortelius

Professional cartography/mapping software.

Mac OS X only.

http://www.mapdiva.com/ortelius/

MAPublisher

Professional cartography/mapping software.

Mac OS X and Windows. Pricy!

https://www.avenza.com/mapublisher/

Ye Olde Map Maker

http://yeoldemapmaker.com/

Explorations

http://www.explore-rpg.com/

Lior’s Map Creator

Free, Windows-only

http://liors.net/software/map_creator/help/index.html

Worldspinner

Subscription-based. Poor feedback in their Kickstarter Comments regarding the map-related portion of the app.

http://worldspinner.com/

Grid Mapper

Donation-ware. Windows-only.

http://www.superdan.net/gridmapper/

Gridmapper (not to be confused with the above entry)

Free, runs in browser

https://alexschroeder.ch/wiki/Gridmapper

Fantasy Map Builder

Currently in beta. Browser-based, with Fog of War feature.

http://www.fantasymapbuilder.com/

Dungeon Crafter 3

http://www.freenew.net/windows/dungeon-crafter-iii-silver-edition-3033/19872.htm

Dungeon Fog

Subscription-based (approx. $50-$100/year). Free demo available.

https://www.dungeonfog.com/

Dungeon Tile Mapper

http://www.wizards.com/default.asp?x=dnd/dnd/20061121t

Illwinter’s Floorplan Generator

Available on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux

http://www.illwinter.com/floorplan/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/630900/Illwinters_Floorplan_Generator/

Map Maker

Free. Browser-based.

http://mapmaker.dwarvenforge.com/

Dungeon Builder

Isometric maps

https://hobbyte.net/

RPG Map Editor 2

Browser-based

https://deepnight.net/tools/rpg-map/

Dungeon Painter Studio

Currently on Steam Greenlight.

http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=772020449

Roll for Fantasy

Free. Browser-based.

https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/dungeon-creator.php

https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/map-creator.php

https://rollforfantasy.com/tools/town-creator.php

MapForge

That’s what the rest of this site is about. I’m just including my own software here to make the list complete. Commercial app for Windows and Mac that also offers free use level (limited to low-resolution output). Thirty-three free content Add-Ons available to start you off (totaling over 5500 mapping assets!).

MapForge Software

Defunct Mapping Apps

The following links are presented for historical purposes, since the websites are long gone. You may be able to get some use out of them with the Wayback Machine.

MapCrafter

http://www.empowergames.com/

DungeonForge

http://www.dungeonmapping.com/df/public_html/

MapMaker

http://www.demonspawn.net/games/map/default.htm

BG MapEditor

Free; WIP

http://109.123.73.99/hosting/bgmapeditor/#avertissements

Benny’s Dungeon Map Maker

http://www.sev.org/members/bmazur/dndminis/dmm.html

Did I miss a mapping app? Let me know.